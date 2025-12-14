U.S. Army Gynecologist Accused of Secretly Recording Patients’ Exams

A U.S. Army gynecologist is accused of secretly videoing patients during medical exams at a facility in Fort Hood, Texas.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Maj. Blaine McGraw, allegedly committed the acts during examinations at Darnall Army Medical Center, WGXA reported Sunday.

He allegedly made secret recordings of 44 patients from January 1 through December 1 and has been charged with 54 counts of indecent visual recording in the case. McGraw is being held at the Bell County Jail.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

One alleged victim told NBC News that investigators contacted her and asked her to identify a photo of a person from an image of a video in the case, and she identified that person as herself.

The woman believes the suspect put his phone in his pocket to make the videos:

According to the WGXA article:

A Texas law firm, National Trial Law, is representing several alleged victims in a lawsuit against the U.S. government, claiming the Army ignored earlier reports of misconduct. “The allegations involve one of the most egregious violations of medical trust imaginable,” the firm said in a statement. Another firm, the Cobos Law Firm, has filed a separate lawsuit on behalf of 56 alleged victims, accusing the Army of covering up complaints made at Fort Hood and at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. “The Army knew,” the lawsuit states.

McGraw is also accused of secretly recording a victim, who was not a patient, at private home near Fort Hood, NBC News reported Tuesday.

“Tripler announced last month that it was planning to notify McGraw’s former patients about the investigation and about how to contact Army investigators and reach out to the hospital for support,” the outlet said.

When speaking of the investigation, Kenny Carroll, who is married to McGraw’s ex-wife, told KXXV, “Every day it’s something new and even more shocking than you originally thought was possible. I just always got the feeling something was off about him. Like, just a creepy kind of way.”

The outlet said there were also allegations against McGraw that he had recordings of a naked family member.