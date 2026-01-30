Pro-American activists and groups are slamming the establishment’s bipartisan push for a stealth nationwide amnesty that would help progressives and CEOs freely use the huge population of million illegal migrants to sideline American citizens.

The stealth amnesty got a big push forward on Tuesday night when Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to delay passage of the 2026 funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS bill is now being held back until Senate Democrats and Republicans can include a series of apparently minor changes that would create a huge bureaucratic barrier to the deportation of non-violent illegal migrants.

But pro-American legislators and activists are fighting back.

“We should not give Democrats a single INCH when it comes to backing law enforcement,” tweeted Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). “Enforce the law. Deport criminals.”

“I am a conservative first and Republican second for a reason,” said a tweet from radio host Mark Levin, adding:

Are you hearing more and more Republican officials talking about deporting ONLY violent criminal illegal aliens? And some are even talking about granting a “pathway to citizenship” for non-violent illegal aliens? … it is disastrous on many levels.

“If the illegal alien gets to stay, it’s amnesty,” said the Heritage Foundation. “No amnesty. More deportations. Period. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

“Talking about amnesty is establishment blather,” tweeted former GOP Representative Matt Gaetz. “I want to see every illegal deported.”

“I’m sorry, but that’s not what we voted for,” said TV host Megyn Kelly. “We voted for them all to get out.”

NPR reported:

“We’re not going to keep ICE from doing their job,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. “The American people wanted the president to enforce law and order and ICE is doing their job.” Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican who sits on the homeland security committee, said he did not see a need for any further policy changes. He noted that the current DHS funding bill awaiting a vote already includes additional funding for body cameras and oversight. “I don’t see one that’s needed above and beyond what’s already there,” Lankford said.

The amnesty push is happening because Trump’s migration enforcement and low-migration economic policies are successfully helping the ordinary wage-earning voters that he needs in November.

For example, the Los Angeles Times reported on January 28. “Finally, a renter’s market’: L.A. rent prices drop to four-year low”:

Sandra Gomez braced for impact as she opened the lease renewal offer for her East L.A. apartment in September. She paid $2,000 for the last 12 months, but since the unit wasn’t covered by L.A.’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance , her landlord could jack up the price for the next lease. The new price? $1,950. “I thought it was a mistake,” Gomez said. “Since when does rent get cheaper in L.A.?”

The pushback “is all about cheap labor,” Rosemary Jenks, founder of the Immigration Accountability Project, told Breitbart News, adding:

It’s absolutely, 100 percent, amnesty. It doesn’t matter if there’s no path to citizenship or anything else. If you let illegal aliens work with the permission of the federal government, it is amnesty.

In contrast, Congress and the administration should be encouraging federal checks on employers, she said. Those checks do not get on the evening news, and directly impact the managers who hire illegals, she said, adding:

If they’re serious about mass deportations, then worksite enforcement is really the only way to get there … the President promised mass deportations … the only way to do that is worksite enforcement.