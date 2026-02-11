Media Mute as Murder Drops Amid Trump’s Deportation Drive

President Donald Trump is deporting hundreds of thousands of criminal migrants, and national crime rates are dropping fast, but the elite media sees no connection whatsoever.

“Crime plunges in major cities despite Trump’s crackdown rhetoric,” establishment outlet Axios.com declared on social media early Wednesday.

“The bottom line: Experts aren’t sure why violent crime continues to fall,” said the linked report.

“This ridiculous framing is why Americans don’t trust the media,” responded White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, adding:

President Trump securing the border, mobilizing federal law enforcement to arrest violent criminals, and deporting the worst of the worst illegal aliens is EXACTLY what’s driving the massive drop in crime.

“Funny way of saying: ‘Crime went down under Trump,'” taunted commentator Scott Jennings.

Axios quickly deleted its tweet and posted a no-judgement-here tweet saying “Violent crime dropped sharply across America’s biggest cities in 2025, according to new data reviewed by Axios.”

Trump’s deputies are eager to make the link between deportations and reduced crime. Border chief Kristi Noem told The Bongino Show: Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump, the murder rate has plunged to a 125-year low — with especially steep drops in cities where the @dhsgov law enforcement undertook targeted immigration enforcement and crime prevention operations. Our nation has also experienced a steep decline in fentanyl deaths, which have dropped over 30 percent … We are not going back to how things used to be!

On January 14, the White House posted a statement saying “Mass Deportations Are Improving Americans’ Quality of Life.” The report cited deportation-caused reductions in crime and rents, and gains in wages and employment.

Amid the growing evidence, establishment media sites are ignoring the link between crime and migration. But GOP candidates are also using Noem’s databases to show the arrests and deportations of migrants in their districts.

Trump’s determined effort to deport migrants — especially criminal migrants — was spotlighted in an agency document leaked to CBS on Monday that showed roughly 400,000 arrests of criminal and non-criminal migrants:

… 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in President Trump’s first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by CBS News …

The document lists 2,100 arrests of those with homicide charges or convictions; 2,700 arrests of those with robbery offenses; and 5,400 arrests involving individuals charged with or convicted of sexual assault. Another 43,000 arrestees are listed as having assault charges or convictions. About 1,100 had kidnapping charges or convictions and 350 had arson offenses listed.

On Wednesday, the Axios article attached to the tweet also downplayed the link between deportations and crime rates. “The bottom line: Experts aren’t sure why violent crime continues to fall,” said the Axios reporter, who is an advocate for more migration.

The text of the article said:

The big picture: The report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) shows declines across every major violent-crime category in 2025 compared to 2024. It features data from 67 of the nation’s biggest police departments, and confirms other studies on last year’s declines.

Cities report that homicides overall fell 19%.

Robberies dropped about 20%.

Aggravated assaults were down nearly 10%.

In December 2024, for example, the reporter, Russell Contreras, wrote: “Immigrants arrested for homicides accounted for less than 1% of ‘at-large’ arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the last six years, an Axios review found.”

Deportations are also good for Americans’ pocketbooks, partly because it reduces the cost of driving. Under Joe Biden, costs spiked because migrants bid up the price of used autos and also raised insurance rates via auto crashes, auto theft, and auto-parts theft.