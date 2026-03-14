Feds Charge California Man with Attacking TSA and Dallas Cops at Airport Checkpoint

Federal prosecutors in Texas have charged a California man with assaulting two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and seriously injuring a police officer at a security checkpoint in the Dallas Love Field Airport.

Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, of Oakland, California, faces up to 20 years in prison after being accused of assaulting a federal officer and inflicting bodily injury as he allegedly tried to get through security without identification, according to the complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas.

Solomon had a ticket for a Southwest Airline flight to Oakland International Airport on March 10, but when he approached the security checkpoint, prosecutors said, he didn’t like what he was told.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday:

Solomon approached the security checkpoint at Dallas Love Field Airport without any identification. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer directed Solomon to a different lane so that TSA could attempt to properly identify Solomon using TSA’s ConfirmID process. When the process failed to verify Solomon’s identity, Solomon allegedly became verbally disruptive and aggressive. “Volent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. “We will prosecute such offenses to the fullest extent to seek justice for the victims here and to deter others from resorting to aggressive attacks against officers responsible for ensuring the public’s safety while traveling.”

The complaint alleges that after the TSA officer called for a supervisor because of Solomon’s behavior, Solomon punched him in the back of the neck.

When Dallas Police Department officers also responded to the disturbance to assist TSA, Solomon then allegedly punched one of the cops multiple times in the face.

The attack caused a “serious orbital blowout fracture” to his left eye that required him to “seek treatment from an ophthalmologist at Parkland Hospital,” according to prosecutors.

Solomon wasn’t done with his alleged outburst. Next, according to the complaint, he punched a second TSA officer multiple times before additional Dallas police officers subdued Solomon.

After he was handcuffed and arrested and a police officer tried to put the suspect in a vehicle, Solomon allegedly spit on the arm of the cop. Prosecutors also allege he refused to follow verbal commands and continually yelled and tried to pull away from police.

The complaint included photos of the alleged attack from airport security cameras:

“If convicted, Solomon faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge of forcibly assaulting a federal officer and inflicting bodily injury,” according to the federal statement.

Solomon remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.