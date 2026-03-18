Even for Hollywood, it does not get any more bizarre than this.

A transgender person wearing an outfit made iconic in the 1980 hit comedy The Blues Brothers is in jail and is a suspect in the death of 92-year-old millionaire developer Demetrius Doukoullos, who was found deceased in his Hermosa Beach home after a seven-hour standoff with the Hawthorne/Hermosa Beach Police SWAT team.

The suspect, first identified as Eleanor Beaulieul, 39, but booked under the name of Robert Simmons, surrendered in what played out like a scripted movie scene, when he emerged bathed in a police spotlight after a cop using a bullhorn demanded he give up.

A large deployment of police beheld their suspect dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one made iconic by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi in the hit film — a black suit, a black fedora, and black sunglasses.

News outlets caught the dramatic moment of the surrender:

CBS Los Angeles reported that Simmons has been charged with murder, and the medical examiner listed Doukoullos’s “cause of death as deferred, pending additional tests.”

Police discovered the transgender suspect when Hermosa Beach police arrived at the beach house around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a property manager asked for a welfare check because he had not been heard from Doukoullos for about a week.

An upstairs resident of the multi-unit building also reported a foul smell. The officers went to the house but knocks on Doukoullos’s door went unanswered.

A property manager “brought a key” and “inside the police found a middle aged person” they described as “belligerent and uncooperative and who indicated he had a gun,” reported Easy Reader, a local weekly newspaper.

Police exited and called for the SWAT team.

What began in the sunlight resulted in a long disruption and some evacuations in the Pacific-hugging neighborhood known as the Strand and ended in the dark around 8 p.m. when a crisis negotiator gave up on trying to get the suspect to give up in talks over the phone.

Out came the bullhorn.

“Eleanor, come out with your hands up,” a police officer called out. “This has been going on long enough.”

It took a second bullhorn request before the transgender woman came out and was quickly cuffed and taken into custody.

After the standoff, Doukoullos’s body was discovered partially decomposed with signs of trauma, according to NBC Los Angeles.

“It began as a routine welfare check, and escalated to a suspected homicide,” said Hermosa Beach Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Keagan Dadigan.

Doukoullos leased the first-floor unit of the triplex about a year ago, after selling his longtime Hermosa home, Realtor Neil Chhabria, whose company manages the property, told Easy Reader.

“Despite his age, Demetrius was very active,” he said. “He still drove. Prior to retiring, he built perhaps more homes on the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach Strand than any other builder.”

It is not clear what the nature of the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.