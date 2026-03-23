The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) recently arrested several suspects involved in a $7 million stolen cargo case that targeted 36 companies.

Law enforcement arrested nine suspects in the case, which is part of a multi-agency investigation into organized crime and cargo theft, Fox News reported Monday.

LASD said its Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS) served 13 location search warrants in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties from December through February.

Their investigation resulted in authorities seizing $7 million worth of stolen cargo freight and $1 million in cash. The companies affected by the thefts were identified as JB Hunt, Amazon, Sony, LG, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Costco, Wolff Shoes, Monster Energy, and Disney.

The sheriff’s department then detailed the valuable freight:

Hisense televisions, LG microwaves, Cannon printers, Wolff shoes, Sony Soundbars, Milwaukee tools, golf carts, ATVs, Disney clothing, LG appliances, Jelly Cat plush animals, Axil XCor Pro headphones, Black & Decker tools, Craftsman tools, Pentair pool equipment, Ring cameras, Style Craft hair clippers, Mastercool AC units, Monster Energy drinks, Classica Cordials Premium Liquor, and cosmetics.

The LASD’s social media post featured photos of the items, showing rows of athletic shoes, bags of cash, stacks of electronics, and refrigerators:

“The suspects were arrested and booked on charges of Grand Theft Cargo, 487 (h) P.C.; Money Laundering, 186 P.C.; and Receiving Stolen Property, 496(a) P.C. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Office for filing consideration,” LASD said.

KCRA reported in 2022 that thieves had been raiding cargo containers on trains near downtown Los Angeles and leaving debris scattered all over the tracks.

Video footage showed medicine packaging and coronavirus tests torn apart and lying on the ground:

At the time, Los Angles Police Department (LAPD) chief Michael Moore indicated several firearms were stolen during the freight train robberies, according to Breitbart News.

In April 2025, thieves used their own trucks to steal from a trucking company in Southern California, Fox 11 reported:

Meanwhile, LASD officials said Friday “If anyone has information regarding cargo theft, please contact the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG, or 562-946-7270. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call ‘L.A. Crime Stoppers’ at 800-222-TIPS (8477).”