Good Samaritans Intervene in Central Park Sexual Assault on Muslim Woman

A homeless convicted sex offender on parole allegedly attempted to rape a Muslim woman in Central Park but was stopped by good Samaritans, New York police revealed Tuesday.

Lateef Caldwell, 30, allegedly attacked the 45-year-old woman who was wearing a hijab and walking in the park about 5:40 p.m. Monday near 109th Street and East Drive, the New York Post reported.

A group of unidentified bystanders intervened and chased Caldwell from the scene, law enforcement sources told the tabloid.

The victim did not report any injuries.

After fleeing the scene, Caldwell was apprehended by police at 106th Street and East Drive, law enforcement sources said.

Prison authorities released Caldwell on parole less than a year ago in connection to a similar Manhattan sexual abuse case in April, 2022, sources told the Post.

Authorities have charged Caldwell with attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and sexual abuse. He apparently lives in a shelter on Wards Island.

In the 2022 incident, he allegedly tackled a 23-year-old stranger to the ground on East 13th in the East Village and attempted to pull down her pants, according to a criminal complaint cited by the Post.

Upon arrest in that incident, he allegedly gave investigators a strange excuse, the complaint stated.

“I recognize her. I had a disturbance with her that was a misunderstanding,” he explained, according to the court document. “I bumped into her and fell with her to the ground. I had an erection when it happened.”

Police initially charged Caldwell with attempted rape and attempted sexual abuse. However, he ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge and was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, prosecutors said.

He was released in April of 2025, according to state Corrections records, with his parole set to expire in 2029.

Caldwell’s arraignment in the new case is pending. Typically, when a convict violates their parole they are returned to prison to serve out any remaining time on their original sentence.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.