‘Obsessed’: California Man Convicted of Breaking into Victim’s Home and Sucking Her Toes as She Slept

A California man has been convicted of breaking into a victim’s home and licking her toes as she slept after becoming “obsessed” with her.

The obsession began in February 2025, when the convicted individual, Cristian Solorio, 28, spotted the victim at her workplace. At that point, prosecutors in the case said he “immediately became obsessed with her.”

“Solorio would show up at her work multiple times a day and loiter outside of her work to contact her when she left,” the Stanislaus County District Attorney said in an announcement.

Solorio reportedly asked the victim out “several times” and even sent her a letter, expressing his desire to take her to Mexico.

“This harassment went on for several weeks,” the Stanislaus County District Attorney continued, detailing the case and conviction.

After finding out where the woman lived, Solorio went to her home and broke in after her father left the residence. The victim was sleeping and woke up to Solorio in her bedroom “sucking on her toes.”

The “terrified” victim spoke to Solorio in what was described as a “friendly demeaner in an attempt to keep him calm and de-escalate his actions,” and other family members came into the victim’s bedroom and told him to leave, and he fled the scene.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney continued:

The victim called 911 and the Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit immediately began an investigation. During the investigation, Solorio was identified and apprehended. Solorio admitted to breaking into the home to contact the victim.

Solorio was ultimately “convicted by plea of felony stalking and breaking into a residence with the intent to commit a sex act and is “still facing federal charges related to drug trafficking,” according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney.

Deputy District Attorney Vita Palazuelos described the victim as “very brave” and praised the sheriff’s office, telling the Modesto Bee that it “did a really good job tracking him down and getting him into custody.”

“Unfortunately, the maximum sentence for this charge is only six years,” he said.

As a result of his actions, Solorio must now also register as a sex offender.