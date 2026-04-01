‘Lolita’ Plot: Florida Teacher, 41, Dated 13-Year-Old Student’s Mom to Allegedly Groom and Rape the Teen

In a real-life story line straight out of the iconic Stanley Kubrick film Lolita, a Florida middle school teacher is accused of dating the mother of one of his students so he could “get closer” to her 13-year-old daughter and have sex with her, police have alleged.

Police in the Orlando suburb of Oviedo this week arrested 41-year-old former middle school teacher Daniel Le Lievre, 41, on multiple sex charges for allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting the young teen — his student in 2023 and 2024 at Tuskawilla Middle School.

The film Lolita, staring top-tier actors James Mason, Shelly Winters, and Sue Lyon, generated major controversy in its 1962 debut.

The film was based on the equally controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov, the plot centering around an English professor who becomes obsessed with the 12-year-old daughter of the woman he’s seeing. A new film version was made in 1997, staring Jeremy Irons.

Like the Lolita storyline, police said that Le Lievre groomed the teenager for months in 2023 while in a romantic relationship with her mother before he had sex with the girl in his home, according to the police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

According to the Sentinel:

[Le Lievre’s] partially blacked out arrest report shows both the mother and daughter accused Le Lievre of grooming the student and of having a romantic relationship with the mother to get closer to the 13-year-old. He had sex with the student during the 2023-24 winter holiday break, an incident that happened at his home when the mother and her children were spending the night at the teacher’s house, the report said. The student went to the bathroom in the middle of the night. She told police Le Lievre followed her into the bathroom, told her to take her clothes off, had sex with her and told her not to tell anyone. She was 13 at the time, the report said.

The mother had reasons to be suspicious, according to the police report. She caught her daughter talking with the teacher in the middle of the night and saw them holding hands at Disney Springs, a free shopping and entertainment district at Disney World.

The mother and daughter reportedly told police Lievre spent time alone with her in his classroom where they would hold hands and hug, changed her schedule to add her to another one of his classes, and kept a special drawer for her in his desk that held “blankets and perfume.”

The police report stated Le Lievre taught the girl Morse Code so they could secretly communicate and created temporary email addresses for the same reason.

The mother and the teacher broke up in January of 2024 after four months of dating, causing Le Lievre to apparently confess to her that he only dated the woman to get close to her daughter, according to the report.

Seminole County Public Schools issued a statement saying that Le Lievre resigned from his position at the middle school in mid-2024 due to “allegations of inappropriate communications/relations with a minor” and was not eligible for rehire.

Le Lievre has two daughters, according to a profile on the district’s website, the New York Post reported, and “previously served in the Peace Corps and taught overseas in Samoa and South Korea before returning to South Florida to raise his family.”

Le Lievre was arrested Monday on charges that include custodial sexual battery and a sex offense by an authority figure, Orlando news outlets reported, and is being held without bond. Sexual relations by an adult with a teen under 18 is considered statutory rape in Florida.

The case offers a dramatic twist in what leading researchers describe as “rampant” educators sexual misconduct in the past two decades in the U.S., as Breitbart News has exclusively reported.

While typically relationships between adult female teachers and teen boys under the age of consent generate the salacious headlines, studies show almost nine of ten cases are perpetrated by male teachers, coaches, and school employees, seminal national studies showed.

Researchers told Breitbart that in those cases, the male perpetrators in the grooming process convince their victims that they are “in love” — typically not emphasizing a sexual attraction, which is usually found in cases involving women teachers.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.