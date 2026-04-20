Police: NYC Carjackers Hit 72-Year-Old Woman in Lowe’s Parking Lot

Four suspects are accused of carjacking and injuring two women outside a Lowe’s in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the store on Avenue U when a 72-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman were loading merchandise into their car, ABC 7 reported Thursday.

Four men, who authorities said were aged 18 to 20 years old, approached the car. When one of them allegedly got behind the wheel and began to drive, the elderly woman, who was sitting on her walker, was hit. The other woman was knocked down in the process, and both of the victims suffered minor injuries as a result of the young men’s actions.

One of the suspects fled in a black Nissan while the three others left the scene in the womens’ vehicle.

An image shows the four suspects walking through the parking lot of the business:

NYPD Crime Stoppers detailed the incident in a social media post and shared images of three of the suspects. Police, who are searching for the men, are asking anyone with information to contact investigators as the case is ongoing:

“The value of the items stolen was estimated to be worth nearly $900,” the ABC article said.

Breitbart News has covered multiple similar incidents in Democrat-run New York City in which elderly people were targeted. One woman had her purse snatched during a robbery in 2022, causing her to fall and break her hip. The same year, a suspect was accused of punching an elderly woman on the street after he approached her from behind.

More recently, “A four-time deported illegal alien is accused of leaving an 83-year-old Air Force veteran in critical condition and injuring a 30-year-old man when he allegedly pushed both onto subway tracks in a random attack in the sanctuary city of New York City,” Breitbart News reported in March.