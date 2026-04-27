Say His Name: Chicago Officer John Bartholomew Killed in Line of Duty

Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Swedish Hospital in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

Breitbart News reported on the shooting, noting that initial reports were that officers were shot and critically injured on Saturday at the hospital. NBC 5 then noted that one of the officers died from his wounds.

On Sunday, WGN-TV pointed out that the deceased officer is 38-year-old John Bartholomew.

Hospital officials indicated “the alleged gunman was a patient who was in the custody of law enforcement and was brought in for treatment at around 9 a.m.” He was checked for weapons yet somehow managed to come into possession of a gun and open fire on the officers.

The second officer, a 57-year-old who has been with the Chicago Police Department for more than 20 years, is in critical condition.

Hospital officials released a statement which said in part:

An individual in custody of law enforcement was brought in to Swedish Hospital Emergency Department for treatment at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. In accordance with Endeavor Health public safety weapon detection protocols, this individual was wanded upon arrival. He was escorted by law enforcement at all times. The individual later fired shots at the law enforcement officers and exited the hospital building.

The alleged shooter was located and taken into custody a short time later.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.