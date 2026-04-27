Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs the media at the White House on Monday, April 27.
Reporters will be updated following a failed assassination attempt of President Donald Trump and other members of the administration at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night.
President Trump held a press conference at the White House following the shooting that led to the event being canceled, calling for Americans to put aside their differences and reject violence.
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