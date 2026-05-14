Fairfax County, Virginia, Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano (D) dropped charges against an illegal alien accused of kidnapping a four-year-old with the intent to sexually assault her after the prosecutor’s office attempted to offer him a sweetheart plea deal, Rep. Brian Knott (R-NC) revealed on Thursday.

During a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing, Knott noted the case of Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Honduras, with multiple prior convictions for burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In June 2023, Rodriguez was arrested in Fairfax County after allegedly breaking into an apartment and attempting to kidnap a sleeping four-year-old girl.

According to police, Rodriguez broke into the girl’s room while she was asleep. When the toddler’s mother heard her crying, she entered the room and alleges her daughter told her a man grabbed her and then ran away.

After his arrest, police said the illegal alien’s fingerprints were found in the girl’s bedroom.

By May 2025, Descano’s office sought a plea deal with Rodriguez in which a criminal court judge would be barred from sentencing him to more than two years in prison. The judge overseeing the case rejected the deal, suggesting that the sentence was far too lenient.

When the judge rejected the plea deal, Descano’s office dropped the charges against Rodriguez. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were able to arrest the illegal alien before he reoffended.

“A disgusting, perverted individual preying on children — you dismissed the case,” Knott told Descano. “As the father of two young girls, one of whom is five, that is as shameful as anything I have seen. Quit defending the indefensible … it’s shameful. You’re a coward.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.