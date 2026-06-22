VIDEO: 22-Year-Old L.A. World Cup Security Guard Hit, Killed by Suspected DUI Driver While Walking Home

A young security guard was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as he walked home following a World Cup match on June 15.

Twenty-two-year-old Aaron Avery was hit a few blocks away from his home near Van Ness Avenue and 104th Street after 10:30 p.m., KTLA reported Sunday.

Authorities arrested the driver in connection with the incident and Avery’s family said they were told the arrest was linked to a possible DUI at high speed.

Avery had only been on the job for two days when he was hit, according to ABC 7. He was rushed to a hospital but died the following day.

Video footage showed police vehicles at the scene of the crash:

Family members are devastated at the loss and told reporters his body was dragged for half a block when the car hit him.

His aunt, Norma Quinn, said, “I’m crushed because this was the last thing we would have ever thought would happen. He was just so young… to know that he had to endure that.”

Avery’s heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys were donated with the hope they could save lives. When relatives gathered on Saturday at OneLegacy in Azusa for that process, medical workers stood with Avery’s family members as they said their final goodbyes to him.

“We love you son,” one of them said as doctors wheeled his body away.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and funeral costs had raised over $10,000.

“Aaron was a caring and dedicated son who loved helping his community. His involvement with the World Cup was a source of pride for him and his family,” the page read.

Avery left behind his parents, four siblings, and numerous other people who loved him.

His girlfriend, Daisy Chaidez, said, “He left me the old soul of him. Always being happy, joyful, funny. And being very lovable and I was most appreciative of that.”

Authorities are still investigating the crash.