Tyler Robinson Hearing: Former Lover Lance Twiggs Interview Played in Court: He ‘Wishes He Hadn’t Done It’

A video showing an interview with Lance Twiggs — the former lover and roommate of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk — was played during Thursday’s court hearing.

“I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was. He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it,” Twiggs had told investigators, according to the video played on the fourth day of Robinson’s preliminary hearing.

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Prosecutors also displayed text messages showing that the night before Kirk’s murder, Robinson had allegedly texted his then-lover taking credit for the fatal September 10, 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University.

“He had said he was planning to go hunting with his family, and he asked me if we had, like, a Dremel, because he said he wanted to engrave messages on bullets,” Twiggs told prosecutor Ryan McBride in the recorded interview.

Twiggs — who also noted that he has gone by the name “Luna” with some people he knows, including Robinson — added that the assassin suspect inquired about the Dremel tool “at most, a month before” Kirk’s assassination.

After the fatal shooting of the Turning Point USA founder, Twiggs said he received a text message from Robinson telling him to look under his keyboard.

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” the handwritten note read, in part, according to prosecutors.

Twiggs said he took a photo of the note, which was a full page and displayed in the courtroom.

After reading the note, Twiggs allegedly texted Robinson to ask if he was joking.

“I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet,” Robinson allegedly responded. “Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

Twiggs then texted, “You weren’t the one who did it right????” to which Robinson allegedly replied, “I am,” adding, “I’m sorry.”

Twiggs — who was briefly placed under FBI protection and has since left Utah — also told investigators that he saw Robinson the day after Kirk’s murder.

“He was walking around a lot,” he said, adding, “I just asked him [Robinson ] in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was. He started crying a little bit, and said he wishes he hadn’t done it.”

“And then kept going around [the apartment] and just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted,” Twiggs continued, before saying that Robinson told him he would eventually “talk to his parents or turn himself over.”

Twiggs, who is cooperating with investigators and hasn’t been charged with a crime, added at another point in the interview that Robinson looked like the man on an FBI wanted poster that circulated after Kirk’s assassination.

“They do look like Tyler Robinson,” Twiggs said, before downplaying the acknowledgment, adding, “I wouldn’t say with 100 percent certainty, just because of camera quality, but that looks like him in terms of the shoes he’s wearing, the sunglasses.”

“I don’t think I’d specifically seen him wearing that hat, but he was usually wearing a hat and the jeans,” Twiggs added of the 23-year-old assassin suspect.

During this week’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors are presenting their evidence against Robinson so that Judge Tony Graf can determine whether there is sufficient probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

Judge Graf suggested that he would not make a decision by the end of this week, and scheduled another hearing for September 1, when he will listen to oral arguments presented by both sides. The judge is expected to make a decision after that.

As Breitbart News reported, Robinson — who has not yet entered a plea — could face the death penalty if convicted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.