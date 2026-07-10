Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported an illegal alien convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a child over the course of four years, whom Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson pardoned last month.

On Friday ICE officials announced the deportation of illegal alien Tou Lue Vang of Laos, who was convicted in 2006 of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl from 2002 to 2004, beginning when the girl was just 10 years old.

Investigators said Vang offered his child victim $10 in exchange for her silence and considered his crimes minor, describing them as “a cultural thing.”

In October 2006, a federal immigration judge ordered Vang deported from the United States. ICE agents arrested Vang on Dec. 10, 2025, but on Feb. 19, 2026, a Minnesota judge ordered agents to release him from custody.

Last month, on June 10, 2026, Walz, Ellison, and Hudson — who make up the Minnesota Board of Pardons — sent Vang a letter of congratulations, writing that they had granted him a pardon.

“ICE deported Tou Vang, an illegal alien convicted child rapist. This monster repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

“Tim Walz pardoned this sex criminal in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country,” Bis said. “These are the criminal illegal aliens he and sanctuary politicians are protecting. We will always put the safety of the American people first.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Vang’s deportation, noting that Walz and the Board of Pardons had sought to prevent the illegal alien’s pending deportation by giving him a pardon.

Vang first came to the United States in 1994 as a refugee, granted legal status under the Clinton administration. His legal status was revoked when he was convicted in 2006 and ordered deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.