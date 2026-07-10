Nolte: Kristi Noem Reportedly Divorcing Cross-Dressing Husband

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Kristi Noem is divorcing her cross-dressing husband, per Kristi Noem’s mother, Corinne Arnold.

“It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” she told the Daily Mail, adding that the last time she saw Kristi and her disgraced husband Bryon together was after the scandal broke at a family birthday party.

“This was a big party where the whole family was there, Kristi and Bryon, all my kids, all my grandkids,” she said. “Bryon was holding and hugging the kids. It seemed like the old Bryon. He was very nice. I hugged him, told him I loved him and he said the same.”

By this time, the couple was already living separately, so she asked her daughter, “What’s the deal? Are you going to get together again?”

Arnold said her daughter told her, “No. No. We’re going to get a divorce.”

As was previously reported here at Breitbart News, Bryon Noem is unquestionably history’s worst political spouse not named George Conway. In an act of total depravity and selfishness, Bryon chose to lead a secret life that put his entire family at risk of not only disgrace and ridicule but the breakup of that family, which is exactly what appears to have happened.

For a fairly long period of time and with different online prostitutes, Bryon got dressed as a woman with huge breasts and not only communicated with and had himself “dominated” by these women, but also criticized and demeaned his wife and family.

This disgusting, perverse, and inexcusable betrayal is bad enough for an everyday person to lose their soul in. But for the spouse of a high-profile U.S. cabinet official, especially one the corporate media are desperate to tear apart, it is something far, far worse.

Then there’s the sheer stupidity…

This isn’t a movie. In the real world, hookers do not have hearts of gold. Instead, they are mercenary, manipulative, and money-hungry predators, and Bryon still chose to place his fate in their hands. Worse, he put the fate of his family and family name in their hands.

A man’s primary job is to protect his family, not just from burglars and carjackers, but from disgrace, even if that includes controlling his own demons.

Whatever is wrong with Bryon Noem, I hope he gets the help and grace he needs, but to seek that help is his choice. All the rest of us can do is condemn the selfishness of a man who chose to stop controlling himself at the expense of an entire family.