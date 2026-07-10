Lauren Bennett, Singer on LMFAO’s ‘Party Rock Anthem,’ Dead at 36

Lauren Bennett, who was featured the electronic dance music duo LMFAO’s 2011 hit, “Party Rock Anthem,” has died at the age of 36.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” Bennett’s former girl group, G.R.L., announced in a Tuesday statement on their Instagram account.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us,” G.R.L. continued. “We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us.”

“Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved,” the American-Canadian-English girl group added.

The surviving G.R.L. members concluded their statement, writing, “Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”

While Bennett’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed, police are treating it as a suspected suicide, according to a report by TMZ.

Moreover, the pop singer died on May 29, with the news of her death not being made public until G.R.L.’s Tuesday statement a little over one month after her passing.

That same day, Bennett’s father Richard also released a statement, claiming she had suffered a “severe reaction” to new medication in the months leading up to her death.

“Lauren was an incredible person and artist: creative, talented, funny, and as humble as she was beautiful,” Richard wrote. “She was deeply loved by all who knew her and made a lasting impact on countless lives through her music, her kindness, and the way she made people feel.”

“From an early age, it was clear that Lauren had a very special gift. She began performing professionally at just 12 years old, and watching her grow into the artist she became was one of the greatest joys of my life,” he continued.

“Her achievements in the music industry were beyond our wildest dreams and continue to make me so proud,” the singer’s father added.

Richard went on to say, “Months before her death, Lauren experienced a severe reaction to a prescribed medication. As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her.”

“We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need,” he added.

“I hope she will be remembered for her remarkable achievements, her beautiful music, and the incredible person she was,” the pop star’s father continued. “Her legacy lives on through her daughter, her family, and through the music she leaves behind.”

Richard concluded his statement by asking for “privacy and respect” as Bennett’s family “navigate this unimaginable loss” and grieves.

“We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness shown by friends, fans, and everyone else who has reached during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

Bennett — who started her music career at the age of 18 when she formed the Paradiso Girls in 2007 — leaves behind her six-year-old daughter, Harlow.

The singer’s death also comes after G.R.L. band member Simone Battle died by suicide at the age of 25 in September 2014. The girl group later disbanded in June 2015.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.