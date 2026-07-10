President Trump’s Plan for D.C. Arch Wins Initial Approval: ‘A Fitting Commemoration of 250 Years’

A federal commission on Thursday granted President Donald Trump’s plan to build a European-style arch in Washington, DC, initial approval.

The National Capital Planning Commission voted to approve the preliminary site and plans for the structure near the Memorial Bridge, Fox 5 reported Friday.

“Commission staff had recommended preliminary approval while requesting changes to ensure the arch complies with the Height of Buildings Act,” the article said, adding, “Suggested adjustments included redistributing height among the main structure, the habitable roof that would hold an observation deck, and the statues planned for the top.”

However, commissioners will continue debating whether the law applied.

The final approval vote may happen in September when the commission planned to meet again, ABC News reported.

While House staff secretary, Will Scharf, who is also the commission’s chair, said, “I think commemorating America’s 250th anniversary is important. I think that the proposed arch is a fitting commemoration of 250 years.”

In early April, Trump announced his administration filed the presentation and plans to the Commission of Fine Arts for what he described as “the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World.”

“This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!” he added:

The proposed arch may be taller than the Lincoln Memorial and will resemble the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, according to Breitbart News.

Earlier this year, Trump told reporters he did not know the exact height but said, “It’s just appropriate for the site. We’re setting up a committee and the committee is going to be going over it, but it’ll be substantial. I’d like it to be the biggest one of all. We’re the biggest, most powerful nation. I’d like it to be the biggest one of all.”

The news about the initial approval came as the president has worked to revitalize the nation’s capital and clean up crime plaguing the area. In doing so, Trump earned praised even from some Democrats who praised his construction and landscaping efforts that have polished and beautified the area for citizens and visitors.