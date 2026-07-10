Witness videos have surfaced of violence breaking out at Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport after a group of allegedly drunk passengers were removed from an Aeromexico flight, according to coverage by the U.S. Sun.

The ejection from the plane caused one unidentified passenger in particular to bust through a control barrier and shouting in Spanish as he charged a counter staffed by shocked customer service workers.

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After that confrontation, the man tried to pick up and swing a stanchion but was retrained in a bear hug by a staff member.

The man was part of a group, believed to be all in the same family, that was ordered off the plane, with one person also damaging the aircraft, according to the New York Post.

Exactly if other members are assaulting airport security staff trying to stop the violent outbreak is unclear in the video.

Apparently, arrests were made, according to a statement released by airport authorities on X:

Regarding the information circulating on social media where various individuals are observed assaulting each other in the last waiting rooms of Terminal 2 of this airport, it is reported: This Entity, based on its authority, requested the intervention of the competent authority, who brought the involved individuals before the civic court.

“The above in order to preserve order and avoid greater impacts on other users and facilities,” the statement added.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.