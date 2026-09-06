A belligerent motorist picked the wrong policeman to tangle with one night in South Florida. The cop is a retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Police body cam footage emerged on social media this weekend showing Coral Springs police officer Marlon “Magic” Moraes, 38, doing what he did for years in the octagon when a loudmouth motorist threatened him and then tried to instigate a fight.

The contentious motorist apparently had no idea what he was getting into as he started challenging the cops after being pulled over one late March evening.

In the unedited version of the video, he can be heard telling a female officer, “Shut the fuck up. I told you I am not driving.”

She apparently had pulled him over.

When Moraes defended his female partner, the motorist said, “Don’t be like that. Don’t be a bitch.”

He stepped forward, as if to get into the ex-fighter’s face.

Moraes created some space in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict.

Then, when he found out his car was going to be towed, the motorist told another male cop, “Oh, you a bitch.”

He looked at Moraes, saying, “You ain’t that big, bro. I can fuck you up.”

Moraes, at five-foot-six and 145 pounds, fought as a featherweight. He did not know that Moraes had fought in scores of fights at that size, many of them televised.

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The loudmouth motorist was about to learn the old cliché — looks can be deceiving.

Moraes told him, “You’re one step away from making it worse for you.”

But the combative motorist quickly stepped forward anyway.

That is when the former UFC fighter unleashed a hip toss that instantly floored the man to the pavement.

The takedown was made in the blink of an eye. The motorist never laid a hand on him.

Other officers rushed to cuff him.

Moraes held several titles over the years and became a fighter with the premiere UFC league in 2017.

He retired from MMA competition in 2023.

He joined Florida’s Davie Police Department near Fort Lauderdale in June 2024 and then took a position with the Coral Springs Police, just east of the Everglades, later that year.

It has not been reported what happened to the driver or what charges he faced.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.