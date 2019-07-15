WATCH: Worship Group Breaks Out Singing ‘Lean on Me’ at Chick-fil-A

An enthusiastic praise and worship a cappella group belted out a rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” in a Nashville Chick-fil-A this month, much to the delight of customers and workers.

Jake Jones, who initially posted the video on July 4, showed dozens who were a part of the Acappella Ministries’ Worship Leader Institute 2019 break out into the song, prompting both customers and staffers to join in on the fun.

“Whenever you get a group of a cappella worship leaders together it’s hard for us not to sing together,” Jones told Fox News, adding that the song was arranged in a four-part harmony.

Jones told the outlet the group of 90 people were in town attending Acappella Ministries’ Worship Leader Institute 2019, aiming to improve ways to lead faith communities through praise and worship.

“This year there were too many of us to fit into one Chick-fil-A — we spread out into two groups,” said Jones, who said about 90 members went to this year’s event, which drew attendees from all over the world.

“Poland, India, Australia, Colombia, France, England, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Albania and the United States were all represented this year,” he said.

The singing and clapping inside that Nashville Chick-fil-A soon went viral, amassing nearly one million views as of Monday.

“The flash mob was planned to encourage patrons and employees at the Chick-Fil-A,” Jones explained. “We’ve noticed every time we do something like this, people comment on the videos saying, ‘This is just what I needed,’ ‘We need more of this,’ and ‘Why can’t we have more of this in the world?’ We never know who will be touched through this.”

This is not the first year this group has chosen a Chick-fil-A to hold its flash mob-style performances. A flash mob of over 60 a cappella singers headed to the same conference broke out into song at another Nashville Chick-fil-A in 2018.