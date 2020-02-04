7 Charts Illustrate the Amazing Labor Market Trump Touted in State of the Union

President Donald Trump used his 2020 State of the Union address to boast about the incredible labor market that has prevailed during his presidency.

The unemployment level has fallen to the lowest level in 50 years. And the unemployment levels for blacks, Hispanics, women, and many other groups has fallen to the lowest level in decades.

Here are Trump’s claims in the SOTU followed by charts demonstrating the amazingly low levels of unemployment the American economy achieved.

“The unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans has reached the lowest levels in history.”

“African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low. African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded.”

“The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years, and last year, women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added.”

“The veteran unemployment rate dropped to a record low.”