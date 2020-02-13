Television Prices Plummet 20% Despite China Tariffs

Americans are paying far less for televisions despite a hike on imports from China, indicating that critics of the Trump administration’s trade policies were badly off course when they claimed consumers would pay higher prices.

New tariffs on televisions imported from China took effect in September. The rate was originally set at 15 percent but the U.S. agreed in January to half that under the phase one trade deal. That cut takes effect Friday.

Television prices have fallen in every month since the tariffs were applied, including a 1.5 percent drop in October, a 2.2 percent drop in November, a 1.8 percent decline in December, and a 1.7 decline in January, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday. Compared with a year ago, television prices are have plummeted 20.8 percent.

Keep in mind that these drops are all under the original 15 percent tariff.

The decline in television prices highlights just how far off much of the reporting and analysis of the Trump administration’s trade policies has been.

The Wall Street Journal: “Prepare to pay more for your next television.

The Trump administration’s proposed tariffs on Chinese imports include a 25% levy on TVs and related components. A report commissioned by two trade associations says the levy could push up television prices in the U.S. by 4% overall, and by 23% for those from China.”