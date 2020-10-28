Dow Falls 800 Points as Coronavirus Cases Surge and Lockdowns Loom

U.S. stocks sold off for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, as surging coronavirus cases gave rise to new lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800 points, a 2.9 percent Decline. The S&P 500 declined 2.8 percent. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 3 percent. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.8 percent.

The broad-based sell off left investors with few places to hide in stocks. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fell by 2 percent or more. The best performing sector on Financials, a sector that is down 15.42 percent for the year and fell another 2.3 percent on Wednesday. The Communication Services sector, which includes many digital media companies and is up 17.81 percent fo the year, was the worst-performing sector, suffering a 3.56 percent decline.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Wednesday a new partial lockdown that will begin Monday. France is expected to impose a four-week lockdown that will be the most stringent since those that virtually shut down the economy in the spring. The U.K. also appears to be on the brink of imposing a national lockdown. llinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned indoor dining and drinking in Chicago and limited the number of people gathering in one place.