Two stylish entrepreneurial brothers are using their business success to help community members in McDonough, Georgia.

“I’m the CEO and founder and Noah is the president, newly promoted,” said Treandos Thornton, who sells bowties with his younger brother, CBS News reported Friday.

Treandos is a third-grader who started the company, T&N Bowties and Apparel, when he was just five-years-old.

“Founded in 2017 by two siblings, our business was built around stocking and selling the season’s greatest fashion picks. Whether you’re on the lookout for kids’ clothing or men’s clothing, you’re at the right spot. Have style with purpose!” the company’s website read.

Treandos is making nearly $50,000 in annual sales and hopes to open his own store someday. He also runs a food and toy drive to help families in need.

In an Instagram post on December 21, the company shared a photo of the brothers delivering items to the United Food Force:

“Members of our executive team were recognized as ‘Hunger Heroes.’ This recognition means so much to our kid-operated neckwear company. We are grateful for our journey!!” the post read.

In addition, UPS recently donated a truckload of supplies to help Treandos accomplish his mission.

Thanks to his business and confidence, the young man has learned life skills that would make any parent proud.

“Look up! Don’t look down all the time,” he commented. “If someone shakes your hand, shake firmly. Of course, before COVID times.”

In a Twitter video, Treandos explained why he enjoys running his company.

“I love that after people put on a bowtie, I can see the smiles on their faces because I think they give you a magic superpower that encourages your bravery,” he said:

"I love that after people put on a bowtie, I can see the smiles on their faces because I think they give you a magic superpower that encourages your bravery," he said:

Although the boys have the final say when it comes to business decisions, Treandos and Noah’s parents are in charge of their home.

“The household rules are still mom and dad,” their mother concluded.