Average Los Angeles County Gas Price Goes Up for 33rd Time in 34 Days

The average price of a gallon of gas in Los Angeles County went up for the 33rd time in 34 days on Monday, increasing by 1.2 cents to $3.650.

The average price has increased by 30.2 cents over the past 34 days, including 1.7 cents on Sunday alone, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) and Oil Price Information Service obtained by City News Service.

NBC News Los Angeles reported that the price of gas in Los Angeles County is at its highest since December 20, 2019.

In Los Angeles County, the average price is 9.8 cents more than a week ago, 27.6 cents more than last month, and 7.8 cents more than last year.

In neighboring Orange County, the average price of a gallon of gas is 10.1 cents more than a week ago, 27.7 cents more than last week, and 12.1 cents more than last year.

California has historically had some of the highest gas prices in the nation. According to the AAA state gas price averages, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in California was $3.573, the highest in the nation.