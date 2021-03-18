Watch: GOP Reps. Slam Joe Biden’s Great Migration into U.S. Jobs

President Joe Biden’s deliberate decision to invite many poor Central American migrants is hurting Americans, damaging the migrants, and enriching the coyotes and cartels, GOP legislators said in a coordinated set of speeches on the House floor.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AL) said:

President Biden offered an open invitation for parents to send their children across the border without fear of being turned away. These children are threatened and coerced by cartels to carry drugs over the border and exploited by sex traffickers. Young women as young as 13 years old are being lured to Texas with the promise of a job in the service industry. and instead are being sexually abused and trafficked.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) said:

Not only do we let more people in the country, but we enrich and empower the drug cartels. The drug cartels are charging about $3,000 for every Mexican they lead in here, about $5,000 for every Central American, $8,000 to $9,000 for every Brazilian, and up to $20,000 for every Asian. When you’re making that kind of money, you know very well the drug cartels will recruit as many people as they can to come in this country.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said:

Democrats are committed to a regime of open borders where any person, from anywhere in the world, has a right to enter the United States for any reason, even if migrants are assaulted or killed on their way to the borderAnd Democrats feel better about themselves — they assume a superior moral position by pursuing such a policy.

The speeches were organized by the conservative Republican Study Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). The group is the largest caucus in the GOP, with 150 members.

The speeches are intended to show public opposition to Biden’s policy of extracting migrants from Central American into the United States via various small legal side doors, including asylum rules, Flores, family unification claims, parole, Deferred Action, and the Unaccompanied Alien Child loophole. This federal extraction-migration policy will force down American wages, but it will also damage Central American economies, says El Salvador’s popular president.

“Reinstating catch and release? While we’re recovering from a pandemic! Are you kidding me,” said Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), who coordinated the speeches. Americans have responded to the epidemic by acting…

…responsibly for the sake of our country and their fellow man and the country that they love — and now, we’re just letting people cross our border illegally violate our sovereignty break our laws, and then just be released into the interior of our country with no testing, no screening.

“Anyone with a pulse can see that this border crisis started the very day that President Biden was sworn in,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX). He continued:

On his first day in office, Biden stopped construction of the border wall, ended the national emergency declaration on the southern border. He stopped the Migrant Protection Protocols so asylum seekers would have to wait in Mexico, and rather than utilizing the title 42 health restrictions to protect Americans during this pandemic, Biden his role and his administration are releasing COVID-positive illegal aliens in Texas.

“Thanks to the administration’s catch and release policies, many of these aliens immediately board buses and fan out across the country, making every state a border state, including my state in the far north,” said Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI). The migrant surge provides cover for drug deals, he said, adding:

I hear it from sheriffs and law enforcement all over northern Wisconsin, especially the drugs that flow in, the fentanyl and methamphetamine that flow into our communities, killing our citizens. Drug seizures were up more than 50 percent this month, driven by huge spikes in meth and heroin, deadly poisons that ravage our families.

“Our country’s future will forever be changed based on how we manage our response to Biden’s border crisis,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-VA). “The American people don’t want America to be turned into a sanctuary nation.”

Watch the full set of speeches here, starting at 10:35:35.

The Republican Study Committee Released an edited, short version of the speeches:

Grothman also urged the media to provide more reporting from the border surge:

The press considers themselves the Fourth Estate. There are rumors right now that the Department of Homeland Security has put a gag order on the border patrol agents who have so many interesting stories down there. If I think of my Founding Fathers … I think the area they would be most disappointed in is the Fourth Estate — the boot-licking sycophants of the Fourth Estate! Just horrible! These toadies are ruining the country. Wake up! Insist on being able to talk to the Border Patrol and find out what is going on. My final plea tonight is for the press corps to wake up and get to the southern border and report what’s going on down there.

For years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration. The multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democratic, and solidarity-themed opposition to labor migration coexists with generally favorable personal feelings toward legal immigrants and toward immigration in theory.

The deep public opposition to illegal migration is built on the widespread recognition that migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to real estate investors, and from the central states to the coastal states.