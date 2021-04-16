Public Pressure Forces Biden to Reverse Plan for More Refugees

President Joe Biden’s team told selected reporters Friday they would not try to rush more refugees into American communities in 2021.

The planned 2021 inflow of 15,000 refugees was set in 2020 by President Donald Trump. Biden’s plan had promised to spike the 2021 inflow up to 62,500.

The New York Times reported:

The Biden administration will keep the target of refugee admissions for this year at the historically low level set by the Trump administration, walking back an earlier pledge to welcome more than 60,000 refugees into the United States.

A White House official told the New York Times that the reversal was caused by public opposition to the border chaos:

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the decision-making, said the administration grew concerned that the surge of border crossings by unaccompanied minors was too much and had already overwhelmed the refugee branch of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The refugee programs are unpopular among ordinary Americans because they airdrop foreign migrants into Americans’ towns. That population shift helps to push down wages, raise rents, crowd schools, fracture stable communities, shrivel investment in labor-saving machinery, and redirect corporate investment to the coastal states.

The programs are supported by low-wage employers, progressives, landlords, retailers, and organizations that receive taxpayer dollars to settle the refugees.

The report did not say if Biden would drop his plans to import 125,000 refugees in 2022 and after.

Refugees are put on a fast-track to citizenship and can import additional family members via chain migration. The growing population of Democrat-voting Somalis in the United States is the most obvious impact of the nation’s expensive refugee program. If each migrant brings in just five relatives, then Biden’s 2021 goal of 15,000 refugees will eventually deliver 90,000 refugees.

In a concession to his pro-migration base, Biden’s team will rearrange the 2021 refugee inflow to import a greater share of refugees from Africa.

These are President Biden's proposed refugee allocations. pic.twitter.com/SylkELXMYM — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 16, 2021

The Central American chaos caused by Biden’s half-open, half-closed border has deeply damaged Biden’s poll numbers.

Breitbart News reported April 15:

Biden’s policies have gotten him 64 percent disapproval among independents, and 55 percent disapproval among Latinos, according to a Quinnipiac poll of 1,237 adults, conducted April 8-12. Just 22 percent of swing-voting independents and 27 percent of Latinos support Biden’s policy to extricate hundreds of thousands of migrants from their countries into a Hunger Games-style obstacle course, so they can be used in the U.S. economy. GOP voters strongly oppose these policies, so the Quinnipiac numbers translate into a national disapproval rate of 55 percent, with just 29 percent approval for Biden’s immigration policy.