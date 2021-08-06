America Created 943,000 Jobs in July

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, the Labor Department said in its monthly labor assessment Friday.

The median forecast of analysts was for 845,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent, according to Marketwatch. The private payrolls report from payroll processor ADP on Wednesday, however, pointed to a much weaker number, with ADP estimating just 330,000 jobs.

July figures follow the initial report of 850,000 jobs unemployment for June, which was above consensus, and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent, which was below consensus. Jobs figures fell short of expectations in April and May.

Those reports were taken as evidence to the claim that hiring is being held back by enhanced unemployment benefits, prompting Republican governors to bring those programs to an early end in around 25 states. The better than expected jobs report may be an indication that these efforts have helped spur people back into work.

The economy outperformed expectations on many metrics in the first two quarters of this year as vaccinations boosted business and consumer confidence and restrictions on businesses were been lifted. But the surge in Covid-19 infections and inflation this summer have coincided with a series of disappointing economic reports that appear to indicate economic growth has already peaked and is now slowing.

Leisure and hospitality jobs grew by 380,000, the fourth consecutive month of gains near or above 300,000. Two-thirds of those gains—253,000—were in food services and drinking places. Employment also continued to increase in accommodation and in arts, entertainment, and recreation. Despite recent growth, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 1.7 million, or

10.3 percent, from its level in February 2020.