VIDEO: California Gas Prices Soar to Record High

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California reached a record high on Monday.

The statewide average increased to $4.68 a gallon Monday, according to figures from the AAA, Fox 11 reported.

“This new average surpasses the previous record of $4.67 set in Oct, 2012,” the outlet continued:

The average price of regular gasoline in California is $1.27 higher than the current national average of $3.41, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.672, moving within 3.3 cents of the all-time high. The average price rose 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.9 cents more than it was one week ago, 20.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.523 higher than one year ago.

In a social media post on Thursday, oil and refined products analyst Patrick De Haan said average gasoline prices in California were at all-time record highs, “beating out both 2012 and 2008 records. $4.68/gal today statewide average”:

Average #gasprices in #California remain at all-time record highs, beating out both 2012 and 2008 records. $4.68/gal today statewide average. pic.twitter.com/Jr5DaUSMda — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 11, 2021

California residents spoke to CBS Los Angeles about how they are being affected by the price increase:

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recently told Breitbart News he believes President Joe Biden (D) and fellow Democrats are deliberately causing gas prices to hit record highs to push their leftist environmental agenda on Americans:

“Most notably, more and more people tell me that they’re not even able to fill their pickup truck tank up for the entire week,” Cotton said. “They’ve got to fill up half a tank and hope that the price comes down by the end of the week. That, in particular, is the intended effect of Joe Biden’s energy policy. It’s not unintended or some accident. They want gas to cost $4 a gallon because they want all of us to get out of pickup trucks and SUVs and get into small electric compacts or bicycles or scooters or whatever else Pete Buttigieg takes to work.”

On Friday, the White House claimed growing gas prices proved the federal government needed to spend more on green energy.

“The rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down our investment and our focus on clean energy options,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented.