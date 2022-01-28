Almost one-quarter of Republican supporters say they want GOP candidates to focus on “securing the border,” according to a YouGov poll of 1,568 U.S. adults conducted from Jan. 20-24.

In contrast, just 5 percent picked “cutting taxes” as a priority issue, according to the poll conducted for Yahoo! News. The response is just one-fifth of the 23 percent demand for a focus on pro-American immigration reform.

The 5 percent who picked “cutting taxes” were fewer than the 10 percent support who for stressed ending coronavirus curbs, the 8 percent who picked “fighting crime,” and the 17 percent who picked “stopping Democrats from rigging and stealing elections.”

So far, however, GOP leaders in the House and Senate have said little about what they will do about immigration policy in exchange for votes from the public.

Nolte: "The president of the United States is not only flooding America with illegal immigrants, he’s flooding America with illegal immigrants sick with the coronavirus." https://t.co/oFxrvzfAIG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 6, 2021

But some GOP leaders are trying to offer an agenda that could be adopted amid predictable opposition from their donors in 2023. “We need to — for the first time in a long time — put America first, and that means putting Americans first,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fl) told Breitbart News.

But Cammack is part of a business-based party whose leaders — including Rep. Kevin McCarthy and retiring Rep. John Katko — are reluctant to talk about the devastating pocketbook impact of corporate migration on Americans in every state.

The Yahoo! poll, however, sought to spotlight GOP dissatisfaction with the 2020 election. For example, the Yahoo! news report said:

if the GOP wins control of Congress in November, 56 percent of Republicans say they want the party to launch yet another investigation of the 2020 presidential election — twice the number (28 percent) who say the opposite.

The Yahoo! article did not mention the hidden corporate influence over the administration of the election in Democrat-dominated districts.

The survey also asked about support for Trump and prior GOP presidents. According to Yahoo! News:

Trump remains the GOP’s most powerful and influential figure. Looking ahead, 56 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners say Trump’s endorsement is more important than that of “other Republican leaders” (23 percent) when they are deciding how to vote. Half (50 percent) say Trump was “the best Republican president” — far better than George H.W. Bush (4 percent) and his son George W. Bush (9 percent), and significantly better even than conservative icon Ronald Reagan (37 percent). Eighty-two percent rate Trump favorably, and 83 percent say they would vote for him in a rematch with Biden.

The Yahoo! report also found divisions within the GOP about a possible Trump run in 2024:

There are signs that at least some Republicans are open to alternatives to Trump. More than a quarter (27 percent) say he should not run again. Sixteen percent say they would consider voting for centrist West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin if he were to run for president as an independent, more than the number of Democrats (10 percent) or independents (15 percent) who say the same. And 21 percent already say they would vote for DeSantis over Trump in the GOP primary; other potential candidates — including former Vice President Mike Pence (6 percent), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (6 percent) and Fox News host Tucker Carlson (2 percent) — combine for another 19 percent of the vote, and 12 percent say they’re not sure.

A wide variety of little-publicized polls show deep and broad opposition to labor migration into the jobs sought by Americans.

The opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that Americans owe to each other.