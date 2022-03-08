Report: Some in California Can Expect to Pay $8 Per Gallon for Gas

Drivers in California can expect to pay $8 per gallon for gas in many areas, according to an expert who says that the current spike in prices is unlikely to ease in the near future.

SFGate.com reported Tuesday:

California’s average price rose above $5 a gallon for the first time ever, hitting $5.44 on Tuesday. News of shockingly high prices across the Golden State is spreading. The Chevron in the town of Mendocino was selling regular gas at $8.45 a gallon on Tuesday.

Is there an end in sight to the high gas prices? That’s the million-dollar question, said Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. … De Haan told SFGATE that he doesn’t see a drop coming yet, if at all, noting that California’s average could near $6 — and an increasing number of stations in the Golden State may charge over $8 a gallon.

Prices have been rising since the early days of the Biden Administration. Prices were near their current extreme levels in California in June 2021, when Breitbart News reported prices near $6 per gallon in parts of Los Angeles. They remained high throughout 2021, as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) continued to deny fracking permits that would increase local oil and gas production.

The rising price of crude oil on world markets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven prices up again. Prices in California, however, are the highest in the United States.

