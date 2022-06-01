Report: Joe Biden Blames Aides for 40-Year-High Inflation 

President Joe Biden reportedly blamed his staff for 40-year-high inflation, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

As Bidenflation will cost American households on average an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg, Biden has reportedly become unhappy rising prices are hurting his political position.

Instead of taking responsibility for the price hikes, Biden has reportedly shifted the blame to aides for not confronting the spike in costs partly generated by his own fiscal and energy policies.

“Biden has privately grumbled to top White House officials over the administration’s handling of inflation, expressing frustration over the past several months that aides were not doing enough to confront the problem directly,” the Post reported.

This week, instead of altering fiscal and energy policies, the White House decided to mount a public relations blitz to bunt inflation’s political damage on the Democrat Party.

As a part of the PR campaign, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday directly admitted during a press interview that she and the president had failed to accurately assess that inflation would clime to a 40-year-high. The White House claimed in 2021 that inflation was “transitory.”

“Well, look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take. As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn’t — at the time didn’t fully understand,” Yellen acknowledged. “But we recognize that now.”

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported in May that inflation will continue to hurt American workers into 2023.

A CBS poll in May revealed that 69 percent of Americans say the state of Biden’s economy is “bad,” which is up six points from April and twenty-three points from April 2021.