President Joe Biden on Monday is set to announce executive actions to increase renewable energy production while continuing the war on the American fossil fuel industry.

As gas prices reached an eighth consecutive day record high, Biden has focused on more costly and inaccessible green energy. According to Reuters, Biden will “help bridge a solar panel supply gap and kickstart stalled U.S. projects after an investigation froze imports from key foreign suppliers.”

A source with knowledge of the president’s action told CNN that Biden’s energy strategy is to boost renewable energy by using the Defense Production Act.

“As part of his multi-pronged approach to accelerate the transition to clean energy made here in America and reduce energy costs, the President on Monday will invoke the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic production of critical clean energy technologies,” the source told CNN.

Meanwhile, gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.86/gallon on Monday. Gas prices have dramatically increased under Biden’s presidency, more than doubling during his tenure.

Gas prices have soared under Biden’s war on American energy, which includes driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the Keystone pipeline.