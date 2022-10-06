Billionaires Demand Fast-Track Amnesty After DACA Decision

Investor advocates and White House officials are lamenting the latest legal defeat of President Barack Obama’s 2012 DACA amnesty, and are calling on Congress to pass a formal amnesty by Christmas.

“Congress absolutely has to act this year,” claimed Todd Schulte, head of the FWD.us lobby group for wealthy West Coast investors, after the federal court announced the decision on October 5.

“Our businesses will lose critical employees,” said a press statement from a business coalition organized by Schulte’s billionaires. “We once again urge Congress to swiftly pass legislation this year that will help Dreamers, American businesses, and our country,” said the Coalition for the American Dream.

“It is long past time for Congress to provide Dreamers [DACA illegals] with the ability to live and work … they’re valued employees at the businesses where they work,” said a statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The FWD.us investor group backs migration because it boosts their businesses with more wage-cutting workers, more consumers, and more renters. The founders include Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt, and Mark and Priscilla Zuckerberg. It was created in 2013 to help pass the 2013 “Gang of Eight” cheap labor and amnesty bill.

“There is a *lot* of confusion but this is a big step forward to the courts terminating DACA,” Schulte said in an October 5 tweet.

“Judges are saying it’s dead but trying to hide it to play Biden admin & Dems for a bit,” he said in another tweet.

Schulte and other pro-migration advocates hoped to gain from a political backlash if the court fast-tracked the end of DACA before the midterm elections.

“That Federal judges who are throwing the lives of nearly 700k DACA recipients and another 1.5M family members in their households into chaos don’t understand basics on the law is VERY troubling,” he tweeted on October 5.

But the court deflated that possibility by saying that DACA’s work permits for roughly 700,000 illegal migrants can remain valid until a lower court responds to recent legal claims by the Biden administration. The court barred any expansion of the program.

The White House also complained: “It is long past time for Congress to pass permanent protections for Dreamers, including a pathway to citizenship … This challenge to DACA is just another example of the extreme agenda being pushed by MAGA-Republican officials,” said a White House statement.

FWD.us is working with other amnesty groups to sneak legislation through Congress in the lame-duck session before Christmas. For example, the groups have inserted language in the draft Pentagon spending bill that would open up white-collar jobs to an unlimited flow of foreign graduates

The business groups work closely with progressive groups who oppose national borders.

For example, pro-migration, Indian-born Rep. Pramila Jayapal (R-WA) also raged at the court’s decision, which concluded that presidents cannot hand out wage-cutting work permits to foreigners without approval from Congress. Jayapal complained:

[The] decision shows that DACA will continue to be threatened by xenophobic, anti-immigrant attacks from the right. Dreamers who continue to benefit from DACA deserve better than to have to worry about whether or not they will be able to stay in the only country they know as home each time the program is attacked in court. “Dreamers [DACA illegals] deserve security and permanent status. Congress must step up and act to ensure that all Dreamers are safe from deportation and provided a roadmap to citizenship … And we must go further to ensure a fair, compassionate immigration system.

The staff of the FWD.us group tries to hide the identity of the wealthy investors who founded and funded the group. But copies exist at other sites.

FWD.us funds many of the progressive groups and law firms that tout amnesty and visa worker programs. The progressive groups control most of the advocacy groups to ensure that illegal immigrants do not try to negotiate a compromise deal with Republican legislators.

The high-profile DACA fight helps FWD.us suck up time and attention from establishment reporters who might otherwise be tempted to investigate the impact of migration on U.S. society. Those impacts include the continued annual inflow of more than 250,0000 subordinate visa workers into the Fortune 500 jobs needed by U.S. professionals and their families.