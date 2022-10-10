Inflation Surges Higher in Importance for Black and Hispanic Americans

Inflation is increasingly important to a broadening super-majority of Americans even as the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow down price hikes have driven up interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.

Seventy-four percent of American adults rate the inflation issue as “very important,” according to a recent poll from the Economist and YouGov. The poll was taken of 1,500 American adults between October 1st and 3rd.

That’s a big jump from 64 percent in the poll a month earlier.

There were sizeable increases across a variety of demographic and political groupings. The share of men saying inflation is “very important” jumped from 60 percent to 70 percent. The share of women who see inflation as very important rose to 77 percent from 68 percent.

The share of black Americans who see inflation as very important soared from 56 percent to 75 percent. Among Hispanics, the very important share rose from 64 percent to 74 percent.

The share of Biden voters who see inflation as a very important issue rose to 65 percent from 52 percent. The share of Trump voters who take that view jumped from 84 percent to 92 percent.

Young Americans, aged 19-29, saying inflation is very important rose from 47 percent to 61 percent. For 30 to 44-year-olds, the share rose to 69 percent from 63 percent. Among those 45 to 64, the share climbed to 80 percent from 72. Among older Americans, it rose to 82 percent from 71 percen.t