AAA Gas Tracker: National Average Climbing Toward $4 Per Gallon Again

The national average price for gas Tuesday was nearly $4 a gallon as Americans struggle under President Joe Biden’s (D) economy.

AAA’s gas tracking website recorded the day’s national average at $3.923. Monday’s average was $3.919, and a year ago it was recorded at $3.274.

In March, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey told Fox News lower income Americans are struggling financially, and, “They got hit with the pandemic now they’re getting hit with this Biden inflation at the gas pump. The gas pump is 100 percent on Biden’s desk. It’s 100 percent his fault.”

Meanwhile, experts say Biden will have drained the the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to a 40-year low at the end of this month, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

The SPR held approximately 638 million barrels of oil before he took office. However, “America’s oil reserve will be depleted 40 percent in just a few weeks at the current rate of release,” the outlet continued:

The deficit of oil reserves is notable because gas prices are soaring under the leadership of Biden, who has released the SPR during an election year to seemingly protect Democrats’ chances of retaining the House and Senate. Much of the nation’s energy crisis is due to Biden’s own policies, such as his campaign promise to reduce oil drilling. In the last two years, the Biden administration has succeeded in driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the Keystone pipeline.

Earlier this year, Biden urged Americans to buy electric cars to avoid high gas prices while advocating for green energy policies, according to Breitbart News.

“Under my plan, which is before the Congress now, we can take advantage of the next generation of electric vehicles, that a typical driver will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump,” he said.

A mere 36 percent of voters approved of Biden in the days leading up to the midterm election, a Grinnell College National poll showed in late September.

“Americans’ dissatisfaction with Biden and his management come while Biden’s sagging economy is the number one issue among voters,” the Breitbart News report said.