Poll: Just 36% Approve of Joe Biden 41 Days out from Election 

Just 36 percent of voters approved of President Joe Biden 41 days out from the midterm election, a Wednesday Grinnell College National Poll shows.

Biden’s approval rating is drastically fading, which indicates the Democrats could have huge losses come election day. Fifty-one percent disapprove of the president, a 15 point deficit.

A presidential approval rating is a key indicator of how the electorate will vote in the midterms. Polling shows the midterm election will likely be a referendum on Biden’s ineffective management of the nation.

Only 21 percent of Americans are satisfied with the direction of Biden’s America, a Gallup poll found Wednesday. Sixty-seven percent believe it is Biden’s fault the United States is on the wrong track. What is worse, just 35 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents favor Biden for the 2024 nomination.

Americans’ dissatisfaction with Biden and his management come while Biden’s sagging economy is the number one issue among voters. Only 35 percent do not believe Biden’s economy is in a recession. Of the 35 percent, 20 percent say the economy is souring. Fifteen percent say it is improving.

Fifty-six percent of Americans say President Joe Biden’s 40-year-high inflation has caused them hardship, up from 49 percent in January and 45 percent in November, a Gallup poll found this week. https://t.co/5axxAh8o9s — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2022

Overall, just 20 percent believe Biden’s economy is very good to fairly good, while 77 percent said it was very bad to fairly bad. Among independents, 51 percent say Biden’s economy is very bad, while two percent of independents said it is very good.

With the midterms six weeks away, Biden and the Democrats will have a tough time overcoming the negative data points. Republicans are expected to retake the House, but the Senate is a tossup. Yet even establishment Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has become more optimistic about the GOP’s chances of retaking the deliberative body with many conservative candidates.

Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada have narrowed within the margin of error. In Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, Republican candidates still hold leads. New Hampshire appears to be the only swing state where Democrats have the largest advantage over Republicans.

The Grinnell College National Poll sampled voters from September 20-25. The margin of error was not provided.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.