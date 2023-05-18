Report: Bidenflation Forces Shoppers to Buy Groceries at Walmart

Americans are reportedly buying groceries at Walmart and opting out of nonessentials at other stores as inflation troubles President Joe Biden’s (D) economy.

Walmart experienced strong sales last quarter, according to a recent CNN Business report:

The company said Thursday that sales at stores open for at least one year increased 7.4% during its latest quarter compared with the same stretch last year. Its operating income increased 17.3% last quarter.

Walmart (WMT) raised its sales forecast for its next quarter and the full-year, sending its stock up 1.5% during pre-market trading.

During a recent conference call, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon expressed an optimistic outlook on the situation.

“It’s a great time to be a merchant. We continue to gain market share in the grocery category, including with higher income and younger shoppers, and we saw good growth in membership income in both businesses,” he stated, per Yahoo! Finance.

Nearly half of Walmart’s sales come from its groceries and non-discretionary items. In the last quarter, grocery sales grew by low double digits, the CNN report said.

Now, wealthier families are reportedly shopping there on a more regular basis. The outlet also said other consumers are “trading down into Walmart’s cheaper private-label food brands to save money.”