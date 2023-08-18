Ford’s CEO apparently got complaints from electric vehicle (EV) owners during his recent cross-country road trip.

While on his journey, Jim Farley drove one of the company’s electric pickup trucks, Fox Business reported Friday, noting he called the act of charging the vehicle “pretty challenging.”

“It was a really good reality check of the challenges of what our customers go through and the importance of fast charging and what we’re going to have to do to improve the charging experience,” Farley stated in a video clip posted Sunday:

No surprise charging can be a challenge, but still learning a lot seeing firsthand the issues our customers face. This is why we’re working w/ @Tesla to provide @Ford drivers access to +12,000 superchargers & our EV certified dealers are installing fast chargers at their… pic.twitter.com/fES15o9orT — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 13, 2023

At the time, he was traveling across Route 66 in the company’s electric F-150 Lightning. The CEO also noted he stopped at a charging spot in Coalinga, California, and a low-speed charger offered him a 40 percent charge in 40 minutes.

Social media users were quick to reply to his post, one person writing, “40 min for 40% is brutal. The driver will have to call AAA to tow their vehicle when they run out of charge searching for the mythical charging station.”