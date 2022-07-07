A group of YouTubers called Fast Lane Truck tested electric and gas-powered trucks to see how far they could haul a trailer, and the results seemed to speak for themselves.

The test was between an electric Ford F-150 pickup and a GMC Denali Ultimate Edition featuring a gas engine, the Independent Journal Review reported Thursday.

The crew left Longmont, Colorado, with the goal of making it to a fast-charging station in Pueblo, the outlet continued:

The F150 charged up and the GMC filled up before taking to the road. The electric truck’s computer estimated 160 miles of range, which included calculating for the size and weight of the trailer. The gas-powered GMC’s computer, also taking the trailer into account, estimated 264 miles of range.