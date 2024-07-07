Bidenflation: California Dad Spends $444 at Trader Joe’s to Feed Six Children

A man in California spent more than $400 dollars at Trader Joe’s to feed his six children for a week and a half, as Americans struggle to survive in President Joe Biden’s (D) economy.

The father shared a video online that showed a receipt from the store in Westlake Village in Los Angeles County, Fox Business reported Saturday.

“Here’s what it takes to feed six kids in about a week and a half,” the man said in the video. The camera then pans down to show the bottom of the receipt which says the total bill was $444.38:

Some social media users were upset at Trader Joe’s prices and encouraged people to shop at Aldi while others claimed Trader Joe’s prepared foods are not made to feed numerous people for less money.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that “Trader Joe’s prides itself in its reputation for being a cost effective option.”

As inflation bears down on Americans, Walmart reported in May that it experienced an increase in sales as shoppers were apparently buying more groceries as fast-food prices skyrocketed, according to Breitbart News:

Some customers feel that grocery store items have grown cheaper while fast food has grown more expensive. Due to the uptick in sales, Walmart’s stock saw an “all-time high Thursday, after it beat Wall Street’s quarterly sales and revenue expectations, and said it expected its full-year results to be on the high end of, or better than, its previous forecast,” according to CNBC. Walmart also saw a 3.8% rise in transactions in both its stores and online this past quarter. Meanwhile, restaurants like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Yum Brands have seen a downward trend in sales.

In June, McDonald’s debuted a $5 meal deal to combat rising food prices under Biden, per Breitbart News.

WATCH — Biden: There’s “Corporate Greed,” but People “Have the Money to Spend” on More Expensive Groceries:

It is also interesting to note that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in June that grocery prices dropped under Biden’s leadership, Breitbart News reported in a fact check article. However, the outlet found that claim to be false.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “There were grocery things that were up — it has gone down!” (Grocery prices are up 20%+ since Biden took office) “We saw gas prices go down!” (Gas is up 44%+ since Biden took office) pic.twitter.com/G5jB6PV7Hg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2024

The Breitbart News article continued:

“Food prices jumped 6.3% in 2021, and 10.4% in 2022. In 2023, food-price increases slowed, with the index up 2.7%,” TheStreet reported. To put that in perspective, Yahoo News reported that “a basket of groceries that cost $100 in November 2020 would now set you back $125.80.”

Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, prices have continued to grow, the report noted.