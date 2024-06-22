McDonald’s launched a new $5 meal deal this week to combat soaring fast food prices under President Joe Biden.
Fast food chains are under pressure to put the “value” back into a “value meal” after fast food prices soared 33 percent since 2019, according to the Department of Labor. Grocery prices, for context, increased 26 percent.
The new $5 meal includes a choice of either a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink, Axios reported.
The $5 dollar deal contrasts the price of the Big Mac Value Meal. A Big Mac burger, a medium beverage, and a medium fries meal now costs $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when former President Donald Trump was in office.
McDonald’s meal (Unsplash/Brett Jordan)
The McDouble sandwich, which costs $1.19 on average in 2014, costs $3.19, almost three times that amount. Medium fries increased from $1.59 to $3.79, the New York Post reported.
