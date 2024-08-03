A Denny’s breakfast platter has apparently become extremely expensive amid choking inflation and labor costs.

A post on Reddit shows an image of the restaurant’s menu where the price of the Lumberjack Slam sits at $17.99, the New York Post reported on Friday, noting that a decade ago, the meal cost around $5.99:

“The hefty price tag doesn’t include the premium option of upgrading the pancakes to double berry banana, cinnamon roll, or ‘choconana’ for an extra $3.09, which would bring the pre-tax, pre-tip total to $21.08,” the Post article said, noting the location of that particular restaurant was unknown.

Social media users were quick to comment on the Post report, one person writing, “That’s bidenomics.”

“Democrats have killed the country,” another user wrote, while someone else said, “Bidenomics. It’s only going to get higher if you vote for Harris and you know it. Vote with your wallet in mind.”

When Breitbart News looked up the Denny’s website on Saturday, the restaurant’s menu said the Lumberjack Slam’s price started at $16.29.

The platter includes “Buttermilk pancakes, grilled ham, bacon strips, sausage links, eggs*, hash browns and choice of bread,” the website reads.

In July, a woman was shocked when she realized how much it would cost her to buy a fast food meal for her family amid crippling inflation in President Joe Biden’s (D) America, Breitbart News reported.

When the woman pulled up at the drive-thru of El Pollo Loco, she saw that a family meal would cost $43.00:

“El Pollo Loco’s website advertises family meals but does not appear to show the prices. It was unclear what state the TikTok user was in when she viewed the menu,” the outlet said.

In June, McDonald’s launched a $5 meal deal as prices soar under Biden’s leadership, according to Breitbart News.

“The $5 dollar deal contrasts the price of the Big Mac Value Meal. A Big Mac burger, a medium beverage, and a medium fries meal now costs $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when former President Donald Trump was in office,” the report said.

