A woman could not believe her eyes when she saw how much it would cost her to buy a fast food meal for her family as inflation chokes people across Democrat President Joe Biden’s America.

The woman, identified as Josie, posted a video on TikTok after she pulled up in the fast food joint’s drive-thru lane to choose what she wanted from the menu, the Daily Dot reported Sunday.

“I remember when a 12-piece family meal was $12.99. Now it’s $43.00,” she said in the video. The caption of the video read, “I did not buy. I went home and made dinner. I was not going to get ripped off”:

El Pollo Loco’s website advertises family meals but does not appear to show the prices. It was unclear what state the TikTok user was in when she viewed the menu.

Meanwhile, the Daily Dot article noted:

The LA-Mex restaurant increased prices to combat labor costs. California-based El Pollo Locos are raising prices significantly because of the minimum wage increase in the chain’s home state. The company expects wage inflation to skyrocket between 12% and 14%. In addition, locations are implementing kiosks to reduce labor costs.

Under Biden’s leadership, fast food favorites have gone up in price due to inflation, Breitbart News reported in May.

The outlet noted that “Biden blames inflation on Trump, falsely claiming twice in May that it was nine percent when he took office.”

In Democrat-run California, prices at the popular In-N-Out Burger rose because of the $20 minimum wage. Therefore, it is harder for families to enjoy a meal out together, per Breitbart News.

The report noted that Walmart has been experiencing an increase in sales as customers are reportedly buying more groceries and not visiting fast food restaurants to save money, the article said.

“Lending Tree recently surveyed 2,000 American adults and found that 78 percent of them now view fast food as a luxury,” it added.