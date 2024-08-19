General Motors to Lay Off 1,000 Software Employees, Including 600 Workers in Michigan

General Motors (GM) will lay off about 1,000 software employees, including 600 workers in Warren, Michigan, and others in California and Texas.

On Monday, GM executives announced the layoffs, which will impact more than one percent of the automaker’s salaried workforce worldwide.

“…[W]e’re reducing certain teams within the Software and Services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead moving forward,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly told the Detroit News.

About 600 of the salaried employees facing the layoffs are at Global Technical Center in Warren. Other salaried employees will be laid off at GM offices in California and Texas.

Nearly half of GM’s workforce, some 76,000 people, is salaried.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.