Fact Check: Biden Misleadingly Claims America Added 800,000 Manufacturing Jobs

CLAIM: Joe Biden says he brought American manufacturing back, adding 800,000 new manufacturing jobs.

“American manufacturing is back. Where are those who say we wouldn’t lead the world in manufacturing? 800,000 new manufacturing jobs,” Biden said in his farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

VERDICT: MISLEADING.

While manufacturing employment has risen sharply since the depths of the pandemic, but of the gains are not “new jobs” but a recovery of jobs shed when much of the economy went into lockdown in 2020.

Manufacturing employment is only slightly higher than it was in 2019. During Trump’s presidency prior to 2020, manufacturing employment grew 3.4 percent. There are now only 1.2 percent more jobs since the end of 2019.