Bidenflation: Poll — Americans Struggle to Care for Their Pets Due to High Prices

Americans are struggling to take care of their pets as inflation continues hurting the nation under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s leadership, a survey shows.

LendingTree surveyed almost 2,000 consumers and found 85 percent of pet owners lamenting that inflation is making prices skyrocket, the site reported Monday.

To make matters worse, 37 percent of those surveyed are in debt for their animals. The report continued:

Many Americans are getting priced out of owning a pet. Almost a quarter of pet owners (23%) say they’ve considered going petless due to costs, and 39% say they won’t own a pet again in the future. Additionally, 12% of Americans (and 25% of Gen Zers) have surrendered a pet because they could no longer afford to care for it. Owners blame inflation for pet care costs. 85% of pet owners say inflation is making ownership more expensive, with 41% struggling to afford costs. When asked what’s getting more expensive, 76% said pet food, 56% said vet services and 40% said necessary supplies.

The survey comes as consumer prices have skyrocketed 20.2 percent since Biden and Harris took office, per the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index, as Breitbart News reported on August 15.

“Americans continue to feel the strain of runaway inflation. That is the worst inflation record for any president since Jimmy Carter,” the outlet noted.

In 2023, a report found that 62 percent of adults in the United States lived paycheck to paycheck. According to PYMNTS and LendingClub:

Inflation has made life more and more expensive, and consumers have already made moves to cope, such as pulling back on discretionary expenses. But one can only pull back so far on spending, and PYMNTS’ data reveal that consumers are finding another way to navigate their lower purchasing power.

During a speech in Asheville, North Carolina, in August, former President Donald Trump, who is running against Harris for the White House in 2024, said, “Kamala has declared that tackling inflation will be a day-one priority.”

“Think about it. For her, day one was three-and-a-half years ago. She says her plan is going to bring down prices. Why didn’t you do it? You’ve been there three-and-a-half years,” he added.

Trump then highlighted his vision for the nation. “We will have prosperity, and we will have peace. We will end the era of inflation, mayhem, and misery.”