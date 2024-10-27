Trump Keeps Big Lead Over Harris On Economy and Inflation

As the presidential election reaches its final days, Donald Trump maintains a wide lead over Kamala Harris on the key issues of the economy and inflation.

Efforts by Harris and Democrats to cut into Trump’s advantage on the economy have largely failed, new polling from ABC News and Ipsos indicates.

Forty-five percent of registered voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, including 33 percent who say they strongly trust Trump more. Just 37 percent say they trust Harris more, with only 21 percent saying they strongly trust Harris.

These numbers have been essentially unchanged for at least two months. This indicates that voters have largely made up their minds on which candidate is better on the economy.

On the issue of inflation, the numbers are very similar. Thirty-six percent of registered voters say they trust Harris on inflation, while 44 percent say they trust Trump more. Those numbers are also basically unchanged from surveys a month ago and two months ago.

Harris has argued that Trump’s tariff proposals would raise consumer prices but the public has largely rejected this view. In poll after poll, Trump is favored on the economy, inflation, tariffs, and trade.

Ninety percent of voters say the economy will be very important to their vote this year.